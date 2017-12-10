Here’s a picture of Clarence Thomas’s wife giving an award to James O’Keefe in Trump’s hotel today

Author:     Walter Einenkel
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Wednesday Dec 06, 2017 · 1:14 PM PST
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/12/6/1721834/-Here-s-a-picture-of-Clarence-Thomas-s-wife-giving-an-award-to-James-O-Keefe-in-Trump-s-hotel-today"

I never thought Clarence Thomas should have been confirmed as an  Associate Justice. He had neither the intelligence, nor the integrity for the job, and then there was the molestation thing. Oh, and did I mention he is and his wife have remained blatantly political, even though he is on the bench.

When I read this story I could hardly believe it. It is despicable.

Ginni Thomas, wife of Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, giving well-known slimebag James O’Keefe an award.

You remember James O’Keefe? He’s the law-breaking, fake news-generating POS who most recently was busted trying to discredit Roy Moore’s sexual molestation accusers by planting an easily discreditable story with a legitimate news organization. Well, his own organization decided to give him an award today because of course they did. And who presented him with his award? None other than Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia Thomas. Yay!

As another right-wing looney tune shows, there are all kinds of “luminaries” at the Project Veritas award show.

Laura Loomer@LauraLoomer

SPOTTED: @SheriffClarke is currently sitting next to his Muslim honey pot @hmirahmadi @TrumpDC at the “Impact Awards” luncheon which is “Honoring Leaders Defending Liberty”.

His wife Julie was not seen at the event.

 The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold made sure to point out the location of this event.
It’s like a swamp inside of a swamp inside of a septic tank.
