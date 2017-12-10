Here’s a picture of Clarence Thomas’s wife giving an award to James O’Keefe in Trump’s hotel today

You remember James O’Keefe? He’s the law-breaking, fake news-generating POS who most recently was busted trying to discredit Roy Moore’s sexual molestation accusers by planting an easily discreditable story with a legitimate news organization. Well, his own organization decided to give him an award today because of course they did. And who presented him with his award? None other than Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia Thomas. Yay!
As another right-wing looney tune shows, there are all kinds of “luminaries” at the Project Veritas award show.