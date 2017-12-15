Here’s a List of the Members of Congress Who Just Told Ajit Pai to Repeal Net Neutrality

Author:     Kaleigh Rogers and Jason Koebler
Source:     Motherboard
Publication Date:     Dec 13 2017, 4:00pm
 Link: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/7xwknx/republican-members-of-congress-fcc-letter"

Here’s what corruption looks like; this is why I see the congress as mostly made up of ethically compromised and corrupt corporate vassals.  Is it any wonder we’re in the shape we are?

Credit: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg

Wednesday afternoon, 107 Republican members of Congress sent Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai a lettersupporting his plan to repeal net neutrality protections ahead of the commission’s Thursday vote.

“The record is exhaustive, every viewpoint is well represented, and the time has come for the Commission to act,” the letter says. The current regulations, of course, are widely popular with the American people, and there have been widespread public protests urging the FCC to keep the protections in place.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce and its Subcommittee on Communications and Technology released the letter, and it is signed by 107 lawmakers. Many of their signatures are illegible, and the committee did not release a typed list of the members who signed it. A call to the committee was not immediately returned.

Motherboard staff has attempted to compile a list of names on the letter. The full letter is embedded below. So far, we have been able to read 84 names; if you can read any that we have missed please tweet at us or email us (jason.koebler@vice.com). We will be updating this list throughout the night.

We have also listed the amount of …

