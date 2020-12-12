Here Are The Names Of 126 Members Of The House Who Refuse To Accept That Biden Won

All 50 states have officially certified the results of the 2020 presidential election as of this week, reaffirming what has been known for over a month now: Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
And yet, on Thursday, 106 Republican members of Congress signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to allow the state of Texas to file a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, all of which President Donald Trump lost. On Friday, Republicans filed an updated brief to include an additional 20 members.
With electors scheduled to meet on Monday to officially name Biden the victor, it’s a long shot that the court will step in. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court justices denied a Republican effort to challenge a 2019 Pennsylvania law that expanded mail-in voting.
Among the representatives who signed on are several members who have just won races in the very states whose elections they now allege are so rife with “irregularities” that they want the court to throw out the results. There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.
Here are their names:
Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana’s 4th …