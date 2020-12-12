Contribute to Support SR

Here Are The Names Of 126 Members Of The House Who Refuse To Accept That Biden Won

Author:     Stephanie K. Baer
Source:     Buzz Feed
Publication Date:     December 11, 2020, at 4:57 p.m. ET
 Link: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/skbaer/list-republican-house-members-overturn-election"

Here are the Republican representatives who aligned themselves with the attempted coup by Loser Trump and the Texas AG. Go through the list, and if you see anyone from your state listed,  starting today please organize a citizens action group committed to seeing that the Republican representative in your state who was part of this attempted coup is voted out of office in 2022. There has to be a price for participating in an attempt to overthrow democracy.

All 50 states have officially certified the results of the 2020 presidential election as of this week, reaffirming what has been known for over a month now: Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

And yet, on Thursday, 106 Republican members of Congress signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to allow the state of Texas to file a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, all of which President Donald Trump lost. On Friday, Republicans filed an updated brief to include an additional 20 members.

With electors scheduled to meet on Monday to officially name Biden the victor, it’s a long shot that the court will step in. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court justices denied a Republican effort to challenge a 2019 Pennsylvania law that expanded mail-in voting.

Among the representatives who signed on are several members who have just won races in the very states whose elections they now allege are so rife with “irregularities” that they want the court to throw out the results. There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

Here are their names:

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana’s 4th …

S. Nake

These names should be inscribed on a new war memorial in D.C., “The Wall of Shame.” Let it stand for all time as a reminder of how close we came to the triumph of evil.

