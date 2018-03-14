Health Care Spending in the United States and Other High-Income Countries

Author:     Irene Papanicolas, PhD; Liana R. Woskie, MSc; Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH
Source:     JAMA
Publication Date:     March 13, 2018
 Link: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2674671"

The United States spends more than any other nation on earth for healthcare, several orders of magnitude more in some cases, and gets healthcare of such a shoddy quality that we are down in the basement of developed nations at 37th. Why is that?

This article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, addresses that question. It’s lengthy but worth your time, and it demonstrates the essential nature of an illness profit system compared with a healthcare system.

Question  Why is health care spending in the United States so much greater than in other high-income countries?

Findings  In 2016, the United States spent nearly twice as much as 10 high-income countries on medical care and performed less well on many population health outcomes. Contrary to some explanations for high spending, social spending and health care utilization in the United States did not differ substantially from other high-income nations. Prices of labor and goods, including pharmaceuticals and devices, and administrative costs appeared to be the main drivers of the differences in spending.

Meaning  Efforts targeting utilization alone are unlikely to reduce the growth in health care spending in the United States; a more concerted effort to reduce prices and administrative costs is likely needed.

Abstract

Importance  Health care spending in the United States is a major concern and is higher than in other high-income countries, but there is little evidence that efforts to reform US health care delivery have had a meaningful influence on controlling health care spending and costs.

Objective  To compare potential drivers of spending, such as structural capacity and utilization, in the United States with those of 10 of the highest-income countries (United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Health Care Spending in the United States and Other High-Income Countries

Comments

  1. sam
    Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 6:42 am

    I recall that the health care industry got an exemption from the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) law and has probably been invaded by organized crime which will bilk us til we’re broke.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com