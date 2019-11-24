Hate-Crime Violence Hits 16-Year High, F.B.I. Reports

Criminal Trump has  degraded American society in a wide range of ways, but none more ugly than the increase in racial, gender, and religious violence that he has encouraged. Here are the facts.

A tree in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where 11 worshipers were killed at a synagogue in October 2018.
Personal attacks motivated by bias or prejudice reached a 16-year high in 2018, the F.B.I. said Tuesday, with a significant upswing in violence against Latinos outpacing a drop in assaults targeting Muslims and Arab-Americans.

Over all, the number of hate crimes of all kinds reported in the United States remained fairly flat last year after a three-year increase, according to an annual F.B.I. report. But while crimes against property were down, physical assaults against people were up, accounting for 61 percent of the 7,120 incidents classified as hate crimes by law enforcement officials nationwide.

State and local police forces are not required to report hate crimes to the F.B.I., but the bureau has made a significant effort in recent years to increase awareness and response rates. Still, many cities and some entire states failed to collect or report the data last year, limiting the conclusions that can be drawn from the F.B.I. report.

In addition, experts say that more than half of all victims of hate crimes never file a complaint with the

