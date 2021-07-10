Hacking is all Putin has left because he has no real global power: Former FBI official

Author:     Sarah K. Burris
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 07, 2021
 Link: Hacking is all Putin has left because he has no real global power: Former FBI official

I agree with this article and am surprised it is not more openly discussed. Of course, the military-industrial complex uses the illusion that Russia is a superpower to justify billions and billions of dollars of profit. But the truth is Russia is a nation of 145 million people where the average annual income is, in U.S.dollar terms, less than $9,000. The country is run by Putin as a kleptocratic oligarchy.

When was the last time you saw someone buy a Russian refrigerator? Or an automobile? Or a smartphone? Or a… anything? The Russian economy is entirely based on petroleum and gas, and some raw materials, and as we move out of the carbon era, the Russian economy is going to collapse, and Russia will revert to what it actually is, a second-tier developing nation.

The only reason anyone sees Russia as a major power is because of their nuclear weapons. But Putin is not going to get into a nuclear war because it would turn Russia into another Syria.

Vladimir Putin

Former FBI deputy director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained Wednesday that there is so much Russian hacking because it’s the only power they have.

“This is about as close as you’re going to get to state-sponsored terrorism in the cyber world,” Figliuzzi explained to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “The code in the ransomware attacks is written so it will never attack Russian targets. That seems to be Putin telling these organizations, ‘I’m going to give you license to operate. Just don’t ever let this unleash on one of our companies or one of our agencies.’ That’s essentially state sponsorship. That’s why you’ll see our entire U.S. intelligence community directed even at these criminal organizations because they’re so closely tied to the Russian government. They present a national security concern for the United States.”

Velshi asked what Putin’s end-game is in all of the ransomware attacks. Unlike in normal terrorism, there’s money to be gained, but that’s about it.

“Well, first, let’s remember, Putin simply wants to sow discord and chaos and undermine our democracy,” Figliuzzi said. “We’ve seen that in election cycles, now we’re seeing it in attacks on our food supply with JBS, attacks on our fuel supply …

