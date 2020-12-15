Contribute to Support SR

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values.

H20 = Happiness: People who drink 6 glasses of water daily are more optimistic, successful, energetic

Author:     John Anderer
Source:     Study Finds
Publication Date:     December 12, 2020
Proper hydration, drinking enough water, has been known to be a critical part of good health for generations. But until now there has been no research as to how proper hydration affected a person’s emotional health. Now there is.

Credit: Fernanda Latronico/Pexels

NEW YORK — What’s the key to happiness? Most people would probably answer that question with responses like love or family. Interestingly, a new survey of 2,000 Americans finds the true answer may be staying hydrated. The poll finds those who maintain proper hydration tend to be happier, more successful, and more energetic.

Respondents who drink at least six glasses of water daily (41%) are most likely to agree with the statement, “I’m very happy.” Conversely, only 12 percent of those drinking less than one glass of water per day say the same.

Commissioned by Bosch home appliances, the survey also reports 40 percent of Americans drinking more than six glasses of water consider themselves an optimistic person. Only 10 percent of those drinking less than one cup share the same sentiment.

Hydration also seems to have a big impact on rest and refreshment. People who drink lots of water (6+ cups) only wake up feeling tired 2.59 times per week. Those who drink minimal water wake up feeling exhausted 3.14 times a week. Well hydrated people are also more likely to be successful and least likely to show up late for work.

The study …

