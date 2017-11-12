- The claim that gun ownership stops crime is common in the U.S., and that belief drives laws that make it easy to own and keep firearms.
- But about 30 careful studies show more guns are linked to more crimes: murders, rapes, and others. Far less research shows that guns help.
- Interviews with people in heavily gun-owning towns show they are not as wedded to the crime defense idea as the gun lobby claims.
After I pulled the trigger and recovered from the recoil, I slowly refocused my eyes on the target. There it was—a tiny but distinct circle next to the zombie’s eye, the first bullet hole I’d ever made. I looked down at the shaking Glock 19 in my hands. A swift and strong emotional transformation swept over me. In seconds, I went from feeling nervous, even terrified, to exhilarated and unassailable—and right then I understood why millions of Americans believe guns keep them safe.
I was standing in a shooting range 15 miles south of Kennesaw, Ga., a place known as “America’s Gun City” because of a law requiring residents to own firearms. It was day two of a four-day road trip I’d embarked on to investigate a