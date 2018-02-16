How gun control works in America, compared with 4 other rich countries

Author:     German Lopez
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Feb 15, 2018, 9:20am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2015/12/4/9850572/gun-control-us-japan-switzerland-uk-canada"

Why does America have a level of gun violence unknown to any other developed nation? Americans comprise about 4% of the human race, and own more than 40% of the guns in private hands in the world, and there is simply no question that more guns result in more murders and suicides. As this report says, “A 2016 review of 130 studies in 10 countries, published in Epidemiologic Reviews, found that new legal restrictions on owning and purchasing guns tended to be followed by a drop in gun violence. That’s a strong indicator that restricting access to guns can save lives.”

I have been following the gun/Second Amendment debate for half a century and there is nothing rational about it. Anyone who spends half a hour on Google can find out what the Second Amendment was really about, and it has nothing to do with how it is interpreted today.

So when any pro-gun NRA person puts up their usual arguments, ask them this: Why is America unique? Why do 10s of thousands of Americans each year die from gun fire, either being shot by another American, or by their own hand? Why are we different? And what do you propose we do about it, or are you okay with what is going on?

 

 

One reason for this difference is the abundance of guns in America. According to a 2007 survey, the US led the world in the number of civilian-owned firearms with 88.8 guns per 100 people, while second-place Yemen fell far behind at 54.8 guns per 100 people. And the research, compiled by the Harvard School of Public Health’s Injury Control Research Center, has repeatedly found a link between a higher number of guns and higher levels of gun violence.

A common explanation for this is that America has some of the most lax gun laws in the world. But are US gun laws really that different from those of other developed nations?

I looked into that question, breaking down gun laws in several developed countries based on media reports, studies on gun violence, national databases, the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence’s analysis of American gun laws, and the Law Library of Congress’s reviews of gun laws around the world.

I found the US really does have the most relaxed gun control measures in comparison with other developed nations.

Based on the research, that’s a significant reason the US leads its developed peers in gun violence. A 2016 review

  1. Michael
    Friday, February 16, 2018 at 4:49 am

    The second amendment is a failed social experiment. In part, this has been enabled by the conservative community, which has misinterpreted the 6th commandment: Thou shalt not kill.

