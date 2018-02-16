How gun control works in America, compared with 4 other rich countries

One reason for this difference is the abundance of guns in America. According to a 2007 survey, the US led the world in the number of civilian-owned firearms with 88.8 guns per 100 people, while second-place Yemen fell far behind at 54.8 guns per 100 people. And the research, compiled by the Harvard School of Public Health’s Injury Control Research Center, has repeatedly found a link between a higher number of guns and higher levels of gun violence.
A common explanation for this is that America has some of the most lax gun laws in the world. But are US gun laws really that different from those of other developed nations?
I looked into that question, breaking down gun laws in several developed countries based on media reports, studies on gun violence, national databases, the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence’s analysis of American gun laws, and the Law Library of Congress’s reviews of gun laws around the world.
I found the US really does have the most relaxed gun control measures in comparison with other developed nations.
Based on the research, that’s a significant reason the US leads its developed peers in gun violence. A 2016 review…
The second amendment is a failed social experiment. In part, this has been enabled by the conservative community, which has misinterpreted the 6th commandment: Thou shalt not kill.