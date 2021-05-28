Gun Church That Worships With AR-15s Bought a 40-Acre Compound in Texas for Its ‘Patriots’

Author:     Tess Owen
Source:     Vice News
Publication Date:     May 27, 2021, 9:17am
 Link: https://www.vice.com/en/article/y3dp8j/gun-church-that-worships-with-ar-15s-bought-a-40-acre-compound-in-texas-for-its-patriots"

I picked this story because it is representative of the converging christofascist and gun trends. This is how insane the American gun psychosis has become, and how self-righteous people who submerged in this trend now feel.

ATTENDANTS OF THE CHURCH HOLD THEIR ASSAULT RIFLES WHILE CHURCH MEMBERS LISTEN TO A SERMON DURING A BLESSING CEREMONY AT THE THE SANCTUARY CHURCH AND THE ROD OF IRON MINISTRIES ON MAIN ST., IN NEWFOUNDLAND, PENN., ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2018. CREDIT: BRYAN ANSELM/REDUX FOR THE WASHINGTON POST/GETTY

A religious sect known for worshipping with AR-15s and its MAGA politics has purchased a sprawling, 40-acre compound in central Texas, which it hopes will offer a safe-haven for “patriots” from what they believe is an imminent war brought by the “deep state,” VICE News has learned.

The property, located in the small community of Thornton, 40 miles from Waco, was listed at just under $1 million. It’s been dubbed “Liberty Rock” by its new owners, the Sanctuary Church aka Rod of Iron Ministries, led by Pastor Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon. Members of the congregation often refer to him as “King.” 

While Moon’s congregation, estimated to number in the hundreds, is relatively fringe, it’s a direct descendant of the much larger Unification Church, founded by his father, Rev. Sun Myung Moon, a self-proclaimed messiah and accused cult leader whose adoring followers became known to outsiders as “Moonies.” 

The younger Moon, who set …

Link to Full Article:  Gun Church That Worships With AR-15s Bought a 40-Acre Compound in Texas for Its 'Patriots'
Will

This is not real, right? It’s like a spoof, a SNL thing, a joke? Life as satire when the godly belief in the sacrament a device used for killing god’s own people, those made in his image. The picture though is priceless three old unathletic men wearing pink with crowns holding military assault rifles likely the only way they can still raise their rod to heaven.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
