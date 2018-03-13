Groundwater Monitoring at Marshall (Lake Norman) & Other Duke Energy Coal Plants​ Reveals Widespread Radioactivity

Author:     Sam Perkins
Source:     Catawba RiverKeeper
Publication Date:     March 5, 2018
Link: https://www.catawbariverkeeper.org/2018/03/05/groundwater-monitoring-marshall-lake-norman-duke-energy-coal-plants%E2%80%8B-reveals-widespread-radioactivity/"

The EPA, which is now controlled by the corporations it is supposed to regulate is no where to be seen as a report is issued on Duke Energy radioactive contamination at 11 of its 18 plants. If you live in proximity to any of these Duke Energy plants it might be worth your health to have a nuclear test done.

duke-energy-logo

Data show high levels of radioactivity at 11 of 18 Duke plants

Today is the deadline for coal-fired power plants to post the results of their groundwater monitoring under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 rule regulating the storage and disposal of coal ash. EPA required such monitoring to determine the extent to which coal ash impoundments and landfills were contaminating groundwater. The results confirm the widespread groundwater contamination caused by coal ash around the country. In particular, Duke Energy’s results reveal startlingly high levels of radioactivity at 11 out of 18 plants.

Contrary to industry practices, Duke Energy did not summarize its groundwater monitoring results in a table, instead burying results in more than 20,000 pages of lab results. Earthjustice Senior Attorney Lisa Evans took a closer look at the data, and found what Duke Energy might have been trying to hide: high levels of radioactivity at a majority of its plants.

“The way Duke Energy presented its data showed a clear intent to obscure the findings,” said Lisa Evans. “Despite Duke’s efforts, we found that the data reveal levels of radium in groundwater that far exceed EPA’s drinking water standards and that could clearly harm people who

Link to Full Article:  Groundwater Monitoring at Marshall (Lake Norman) & Other Duke Energy Coal Plants​ Reveals Widespread Radioactivity

