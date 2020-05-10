Gov. Doug Ducey fires the scientists who warn he’s making a mistake by reopening Arizona

Author:     Laurie Roberts
Source:     azcentral
Publication Date:     11:03 a.m. MT May 6, 2020
 Link: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2020/05/06/arizona-not-ready-reopen-asu-ua-coronavirus-models-say-fired/5175510002/"

Republicans are very clear about what they value, and what they don’t. Profit over health and wellbeing.  And by the endless choices they have made they also demonstrate their uninterest and contempt for facts. Let me demonstrate these truths with this report on Arizona.

Once again I remind you, we have 4.25% of the world’s population and a third of the world’s cases of coronavirus. And our curve is rising, while the curves of other countries in the developed world are declining. Why is this happening? Why can the richest nation in the world, not do what nations no bigger than some American states, have shown they can do? why? Because Republican policies are based on fostering wellbeing, whilst ours are policies created and managed by a Republican administration and Senate with other priorities. QED.

For seven weeks, Gov. Doug Ducey has assured us that his decisions to reopen the state would be based not on politics or wishful thinking or even a wing and a prayer.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ (left) give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response during a press conference at the Arizona Commerce Authority in Phoenix on April 14, 2020. 
Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic)

Data, he has said over and over again, would be in the drivers’ seat when it comes to steering Arizona through the coronavirus.

Now Ducey has tossed a significant piece of that data – public health models that predict we could be headed toward disaster – out the window.

Just hours after Ducey announced on Monday that he’s accelerating the reopening of parts of the state’s economy, state health officials told a team of university experts to stop working on models that project what will happen next.

The universities’ models had shown that the only way to avoid a dramatic spike in cases was to delay reopening the state until the end of May.

Instead, Ducey will rely on a federal model – one we aren’t allowed …

Link to Full Article:  Gov. Doug Ducey fires the scientists who warn he’s making a mistake by reopening Arizona

