The GOP's Biggest Charter School Experiment Just Imploded

Author:     JAMES POGUE
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     JAN. 19, 2018 2:20 PM
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/01/the-gops-biggest-charter-school-experiment-just-imploded/

Turning public schools into profit centers paid for by taxpayers in my view is simply an inherently bad idea. The social outcome data is proving that conclusion.

It is in the interest of a developed nation to have the best educated population they can achieve. That’s why in Nordic countries there are programs fostering social wellbeing from childhood through college, almost all of it does not require individual payments.  We are going in the opposite direction in the U.S., and this is the result.

The west side of Columbus, Ohio, is a flat expanse of one-story houses, grimy convenience stores, and dark barrooms, and William Lager, in his business wear, cut an unusual figure at the Waffle House on Wilson Road. Every day, almost without fail, he took a seat in a booth, ordered his bottomless coffee, and set to work. Some days he sat for hours, so long that he’d outlast waitress Chandra Filichia’s seven-hour shift and stay on long into the night, making plans and scribbling them down on napkins.

The dreams on the napkins seemed impossibly grandiose: He wanted to create a school unlike anything that existed, a K-12 charter school where the learning and teaching would be done online, and which would give tens of thousands of students an alternative to traditional public schools across the state. It would offer them unheard of flexibility—a teen mom could stay with her child and study, while a kid worried about being bullied could complete lessons at home. And it would be radically cheaper than a traditional classroom, since there would be no buildings to maintain, no teachers’ unions to bargain with. At the time—the late 1990s—it was a revolutionary …

