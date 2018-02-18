GOP Takes Another Step to Control Federal Courts

This is another sorry tale of governance under Republicans. Part of it deals with the hypocrisy and incompetence of one of the true Republican zombies in the senate, Charles Grassley,  but in a larger sense it is about the contempt Republicans have for democracy.

We are going to live for a generation with the results of the court packing that is currently going on almost without comment, and the damage these Republican judges will do will haunt our children.

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans ended a century-old tradition Thursday that will accelerate the appointment of right-wing federal judges in purple and blue states, where they will preside over thousands of cases that will never reach the Supreme Court.

The move, led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley of Iowa, was the most egregious partisan intervention in the judiciary since Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked 2016 hearings on President Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, which would have given the court a center-left majority. (After the 2016 election, conservative Neil Gorsuch was appointed and confirmed.)

“Michael Brennan gets voted out of Senate Judiciary Committee along party lines despite fact that he refused to acknowledge implicit racial bias in the justice system,” tweeted Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and former head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division under President Obama. “Grassley kills the blue slip tradition with this vote. Brennan voted out over objection of a home-state senator.”

“Chuck Grassley’s blue slip policy blocked three of Obama’s African American circuit noms. But now he’s changed his policy to ram …

  1. Giles Nowak
    Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:11 am

    What the unrighteousness “Right” is doing,continues to do, to our system of governance is purely vile.

  2. Mark R
    Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    The courts are already a joke…certainly very little justice anyway. I sure don’t understand why the left is obsessed with democracy. The founders never intended for the United States to be a democracy, and for good reason. Democracy is the 51 percent getting its way whether the 49 percent likes it or not..enforced by violence or threat of violence of those at the reins of government at the time. A recipe for disaster. Of course, the oligarchic control grid we call the federal gov now isn’t any better. Time for a different way.

