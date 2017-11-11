GOP shrugs off gun control after latest mass shooting

Momentum for gun control saw a brief sign of life after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history last month, with Republicans joining Democrats in weighing restrictions to bump stocks.
But the GOP-controlled Congress hasn’t pushed forward any bills, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has yet to curb the gun accessory that authorities say was used to kill nearly 60 concertgoers in Las Vegas.
And after the latest mass shooting at a rural Texas church on Sunday, proposals to restrict firearms appeared no likelier to advance on Capitol Hill.
Senior Republicans said Monday that it wasn’t clear what lawmakers could do in response to the latest tragedy, when more than two dozen people, including several children, were gunned down during a Sunday service in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
“Do you pass more laws when the laws that are on the books were likely violated? And would that have made a difference?” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Monday. “I think those are all going to be questions …