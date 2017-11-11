GOP shrugs off gun control after latest mass shooting

Author:     SEUNG MIN KIM and HEATHER CAYGLE
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     11/06/2017 10:42 PM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/06/republicans-gun-control-texas-shooting-244619?lo=ap_a1"

A week has gone by and the Texas church massacre, like the Las Vegas massacre before it — both carried out, it should be noted, not by Muslim terrorists but angry deranged White men —  have passed from the news spotlight.

In the Congress nothing has happened to curtail such events in the future. Why? Because of corruption and the Bitter Third as I have come to think of the fearful White minority, the base of the Republican Party. This group is obsessed by a gun psychosis that is based in fear. How extreme is it? Even bumpstocks remain legal.

So get ready for multiple massacres in the weeks ahead.

“Do you pass more laws when the laws that are on the books were likely violated?” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Monday. |
Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Momentum for gun control saw a brief sign of life after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history last month, with Republicans joining Democrats in weighing restrictions to bump stocks.

But the GOP-controlled Congress hasn’t pushed forward any bills, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has yet to curb the gun accessory that authorities say was used to kill nearly 60 concertgoers in Las Vegas.

And after the latest mass shooting at a rural Texas church on Sunday, proposals to restrict firearms appeared no likelier to advance on Capitol Hill.

Senior Republicans said Monday that it wasn’t clear what lawmakers could do in response to the latest tragedy, when more than two dozen people, including several children, were gunned down during a Sunday service in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“Do you pass more laws when the laws that are on the books were likely violated? And would that have made a difference?” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Monday. “I think those are all going to be questions …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  GOP shrugs off gun control after latest mass shooting

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com