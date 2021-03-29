GOP governor signs pro-religious discrimination bill allowing doctors to refuse to treat LGBTQ patients

Author:     David Badash
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     March 26, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/arkansas-governor-signs-pro-religious-discrimination-bill-allowing-doctors-to-refuse-to-treat-lgbtq-patients/"

What kind of politician would sign such a bill as described in this report? Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson. How thoughtless, and inhumane, but then Asa Hutchinson has always shown himself to be a despicable man. What kind of doctor would violate his Hyppocratic Oath and not treat another human in need? Apparently, Arkansas has lots of them to its great shame.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, a truly despicable human being

Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson Friday afternoon signed into law a bill designed to give medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – legal protections to discriminate against LGBTQ patients while claiming they have a religious or moral right of “conscience” to do so. SB 289, the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” is a sweeping law that could have devastating implications on the health and well-being of every LGBTQ person in the state.

SB 289 is sponsored by Republican state Senator Kim Hammer, a Missionary Baptist preacher and hospice pastor who earlier this year declared war on Democrats after then-President Donald Trump had been impeached.

As NCRM reported earlier, when Hutchinson’s “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act” goes into effect this summer a physician could refuse to treat a transgender person, a mental health professional could end treatment with a young teenager who just revealed to them he is gay, a pharmacist could refuse to dispense contraceptive medication even if prescribed for non-pregnancy-related illnesses, and a student nurse could refuse to assist with an abortion, even if it were medically necessary to save the life …

No Comments
