GOP bill scraps voter registration requirements for colleges

Author:     LYDIA WHEELER
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     12/14/17 06:05 AM EST
 Link: http://thehill.com/regulation/other/364793-gop-bill-scraps-voter-registration-requirements-for-colleges"

Not all Republicans are stupid — Roy Moore, Louie Gohmert, Steve King, Blake Farenthold and many others not withstanding. The smart ones understand that they are increasingly a nativist, racist, christofascist cult that has only a few years left before they are marginalized. As a result Republican do not like democracy and are doing everything they can through gerrymandering, polls taxes, voter ID, and other tricks to ensure they retain at least some power as America becomes a majority minority nation. The particularly don’t like colleges, educated voters tend to vote Democratic, and so they don’t want students voting. As a result we get to this.

A lecture hall of community college students, a high percentage of which are in poverty.

House Republicans are pushing a higher education bill that scraps requirements for colleges and universities to alert students to register to vote.

As part of legislation rewriting the laws governing colleges and universities, Republicans left out provisions added in 1998 and 2008 to ensure that schools make a good-faith effort to distribute voter registration forms to students enrolled at their institutions.

The House Education and the Workforce Committee approved the bill late Tuesday in a 23-17 party-line vote that largely went under the radar.

It would nix language requiring that schools request voter registration forms from their state at least 120 days before the voter registration deadline, and send students an “electronic communication” exclusively about voter registration.

It also eliminates language specifying schools are required to follow these requirements for general and special federal elections, state gubernatorial elections and elections for chief executives within the state.

The proposed legislation, known as the Promoting Real Opportunity, Success and Prosperity through Education Reform (PROSPER) Act, only says that schools must “make a good faith effort to distribute, including through electronic transmission, voter registration forms to students enrolled …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  GOP bill scraps voter registration requirements for colleges

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com