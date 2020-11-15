Global trade goes on, with America sidelined

Author:     RYAN HEATH
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     11/13/2020 09:40 AM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/newsletters/global-translations/2020/11/13/global-trade-goes-on-with-america-sidelined-490895"

Biden like Obama before him is going to inherit a painfully diminished country. Only this time it is much worse. Trump’s financial policies, foreign policies, personal integrity, and policy decisions have all failed and wounded us grievously in the process, but advanced and enriched him personally. It is the path of Moussolini as Ruth Ben Ghiat points out in her book, Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present. And it is going to take years to repair was has happened over the past four years. Even if Biden is a wonderful success, international leaders will always think they can no longer rely on America’s reliable consistency, because they have just witnessed one narcissistic Republican grifter come to power and with the support of his party completely change America, making her a kind of national grifter, non longer reliable. How can they ever be sure it won’t happen again? Don’t you think that is what you would think about?

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Global trade goes on, with America sidelined
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bill

Great interview with Ruth Ben Ghiat on the Majority Report w. Sam Seder

Reply
Bill

Link: https://youtu.be/u6NkTradwNM

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com