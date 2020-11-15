Global trade goes on, with America sidelined
Source: Politico
Publication Date: 11/13/2020 09:40 AM EST
Link: https://www.politico.com/newsletters/global-translations/2020/11/13/global-trade-goes-on-with-america-sidelined-490895"
Biden like Obama before him is going to inherit a painfully diminished country. Only this time it is much worse. Trump’s financial policies, foreign policies, personal integrity, and policy decisions have all failed and wounded us grievously in the process, but advanced and enriched him personally. It is the path of Moussolini as Ruth Ben Ghiat points out in her book, Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present. And it is going to take years to repair was has happened over the past four years. Even if Biden is a wonderful success, international leaders will always think they can no longer rely on America’s reliable consistency, because they have just witnessed one narcissistic Republican grifter come to power and with the support of his party completely change America, making her a kind of national grifter, non longer reliable. How can they ever be sure it won’t happen again? Don’t you think that is what you would think about?