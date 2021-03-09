Global heating pushes tropical regions towards limits of human livability

Author:     Oliver Milman
Source:     Guardian
Publication Date:     Mon 8 Mar 2021 11.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/mar/08/global-heating-tropical-regions-human-livability"

I have been writing about this since the 1990s, and the migrations it will produce. No country is propering preparing for this. Last year I wrote a chapter for a book, City Preparedness for the Climate Crisis about this, if you’re interested in my thinking about climate change and migration you can go to Academia.edu or Researchgate.com and search on my name, then search on “migration”. This is going to become an enormous problem all over the world, and we are not properly preparing.

Research was centered on latitudes found between 20 degrees north, a line that cuts through Mexico, Libya and India, to 20 degrees south. Credit: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty

The climate crisis is pushing the planet’s tropical regions towards the limits of human livability, with rising heat and humidity threatening to plunge much of the world’s population into potentially lethal conditions, new research has found.‘It is the question of the century’: will tech solve the climate crisis – or make it worse?Read more

Should governments fail to curb global heating to 1.5C above the pre-industrial era, areas in the tropical band that stretches either side of the equator risk changing into a new environment that will hit “the limit of human adaptation”, the study warns.

Humans’ ability to regulate their body heat is dependent upon the temperature and humidity of the surrounding air. We have a core body temperature that stays relatively stable at 37C (98.6F), while our skin is cooler to allow heat to flow away from the inner body. But should the wet-bulb temperature – a measure of air temperature and humidity – pass 35C, high skin temperature means the body is unable to cool itself, with potentially deadly consequences.…

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Global heating pushes tropical regions towards limits of human livability
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved