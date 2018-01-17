I want to thank all of you who made a donation to Schwartzeport. Your gracious support matters to me both financially and as a vote of confidence that you find SR a useful and worthwhile activity. I appreciate both very much.

Global carmakers to invest at least $90 billion in electric vehicles

Author:     Paul Lienert
Source:     Reuters
Publication Date:     JANUARY 15, 2018 / 6:48 PM
 Link: https://in.reuters.com/article/autoshow-detroit-electric/global-carmakers-to-invest-at-least-90-billion-in-electric-vehicles-idINKBN1F505K"

American auto makers — Tesla excepted of course — are finally and belatedly getting the message, probably driven by the fact that China and Europe are committed to non-carbon vehicles by 2040, and the U.S. is about to be pushed out of those markets if it doesn’t get with the program. It’s kind of pathetic but, in the end, I think, should be seen as good news.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co’s plan to double its electrified vehicle spending is part of an investment tsunami in batteries and electric cars by global automakers that now totals $90 billion and is still growing, a Reuters analysis shows.

That money is pouring in to a tiny sector that amounts to less than 1 percent of the 90 million vehicles sold each year and where Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc, with sales of only three models totaling just over 100,000 vehicles in 2017, was a dominant player.

With the world’s top automakers poised to introduce dozens of new battery electric and hybrid gasoline-electric models over the next five years – many of them in China – executives continue to ask: Who will buy all those vehicles?

“We’re all in,” Ford Motor Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr said of the company’s $11 billion investment, announced on Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. “The only question is, will the customers be there with us?”

“Tesla faces real competition,” said Mike Jackson, chief executive of AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retailing chain. By 2030, Jackson said he expects electric vehicles could account for 15-20 percent …

