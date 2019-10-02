GEO Group Runs Out of Banks as 100% of Banking Partners Say ‘No’ to the Private Prison Sector

Author:     Morgan Simon
Source:     Forbes
Publication Date:     Sep 30, 2019, 07:33pm
 Link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/morgansimon/2019/09/30/geo-group-runs-out-of-banks-as-100-of-banking-partners-say-no-to-the-private-prison-sector/"

In the midst of all the nastiness and bad trends of the Trump era, here is some good news. Even banks, greedy as they are, have come to realize that financing the privately owned run for profit American gulag is one moral cesspit too far. Bravo, say I.

This shift represents an estimated shortfall of 87.4% of all future funding to the private prison and for-profit immigrant detention industry, which depends on these bank credit lines and loans to finance their day to day operations.
Credit: WIKICOMMONS

All of the existing banking partners to private prison leader GEO Group have now officially committed to ending ties with the private prison and immigrant detention industry. These banks are JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, SunTrust, BNP Paribas, Fifth Third Bancorp, Barclays, and PNC.

This exodus comes in the wake of demands by grassroots activists — many under the banner of the #FamiliesBelongTogether coalition — shareholders, policymakers, and investors. Major banks supporting the private prisons behind mass incarceration and immigrant detention have now committed to not renew $2.4B in credit lines and term loans to industry giants GEO Group and CoreCivic.

This shift represents an estimated shortfall of 87.4% of all future funding to the industry, which depends on these bank credit lines and loans to finance their day to day operations. Together, these banks commitments — alongside a federal judge’s block on the Trump administration’s plans to expand family detention this weekend, new policy initiatives such as California

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  GEO Group Runs Out of Banks as 100% of Banking Partners Say ‘No’ to the Private Prison Sector

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com