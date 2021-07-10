General Milley feared Trump loyalists given last-minute DoD jobs had ‘ties to neo-Nazi groups’: bombshell book

I have been telling you that it seemed apparent that Trump deliberately implanted his orcs, like time bombs, in the lower levels of the federal government. We have seen reports about this coming out of the DOJ, and the EPA, but is apparently even worse than that. I think Trump imagined himself becoming the American Hitler, we know he read his speeches again and again and admired him. What I don’t think anyone realized,is how truly loathsome Trump is, and how if he couldn’t lead America, he wanted it destroyed.

What I don’t understand is why the leadership of the Democratic Party isn’t holding Trump and his people accountable? Why they are being such wooshes?

Neo-Nazis Trumpers Credit: Screen cap via the David Pakman Show

Toward the end of his one term in office, former President Donald Trump appointed several loyalists to key positions within defense and intelligence agencies — and some of them alarmed Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

An explosive new excerpt published in the Wall Street Journal of a new book by reporter Michael C. Bender claims that Milley was so worried about some of the appointees that he “asked some Pentagon officials whether the new hires had ties to neo-Nazi groups.”

The excerpt does not list which hires Milley was concerned had ties to Nazi groups.

One particularly controversial hire at the time was retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata, a conspiracy theorist who called former President Barack Obama a “Muslim” and a “terrorist leader.”

Other hires included Trump loyalists Kash Patel and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, both of whom had very limited experience in military and intelligence matters.

