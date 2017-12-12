Gene drive research could wipe out disease, or a species. Here’s why the U.S. military funds it

Here is the latest on the technology that is both critical to Homo Superior and its evil shadow, what amounts to genetic warfare. Few outside of the science community talk about this, or even know it is happening. It is very scary stuff, because it is completely unconscious as to the long term ethically implications.

The combination of gene drive and gene editing technology could override the checks and balances of natural selection.
Newly released emails show that a branch of the U.S. military is spending millions of dollars on research into a gene editing technique that has the power wipe out entire species.

Gene drives are a controversial new tool that could be used to fundamentally alter the DNA of a species. Use of the technology sets off alarms bells for critics who are concerned about the U.S. military funding the research, despite its positive potential to eliminate deadly malaria mosquitoes.

This week, The Guardian publicized documents released under the Freedom of Information Act between scientists at the University of North Carolina who are investigating “gene drive” technology and the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA, which is funding the work.

One concern is that a gene drive could override the checks and balances of natural selection.

Critics such as members of the ETC Group, a technology watchdog that originally published the documents, worry about the risks to the environment and, given that DARPA is a branch of the U.S. military, the potential weaponization of gene drive technology. For …

