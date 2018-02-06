Gender-bending chemicals found in plastic and linked to breast and prostate cancer are found in 86% of teenagers’ bodies

Author:     VICTORIA ALLEN
Source:     Daily Mail (U.K.)
Publication Date:     11:58 EST, 5 February 2018
 Link: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5351661/Chemicals-plastic-90-teenage-bodies.html"

Yet another reason not to drink anything out of a plastic bottle. My own view is that one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your family is to drastically lower the poison/toxin burden in your immediate environment. No air fresheners. no garden or yard poisons, no laundry additives. Find an organic substitute.

Once you start to clean up your environment you’ll be amazed how many chemicals, toxins, and poisons you have in your household. Get rid of all of them, and your family’s health will improve.

 

Dangerous: Bisphenol A (BPA) is found in plastic containers and water bottles, on the inside of food cans and in till receipts
Credit: Mike Flippo/Shutterstock

Almost 90 per cent of teenagers have gender-bending chemicals from plastic in their bodies, according to a study.

Bisphenol A (BPA) is found in plastic containers and water bottles, on the inside of food cans and in till receipts.

The chemical, used since the 1960s to make certain types of plastic, mimics the female sex hormone oestrogen, and has been linked to low sperm counts and infertility in men, as well as breast and prostate cancer.

A study by the University of Exeter, whose researchers tested urine samples from 94 teenagers, found 86 per cent had traces of BPA in their body.

Experts fear it is all but impossible to avoid the chemical, given the widespread use of plastic packaging for food.

The study’s co-author Professor Lorna Harries, from the university’s medical school, said: ‘Most people are exposed to BPA on a daily basis. In this study, our student researchers have discovered that at the present time, given current labelling laws, it is difficult to avoid exposure by altering our diet. In an ideal …

  1. Dariel Garner
    Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:53 am

    Nearly ten years ago when the problems associated with BPA’s were first making traction in the organic press, a whistleblower released a tape of a meeting of packaging executives planning defense to attack on BPA lining of cans. Besides the normal denial, counter-research, etc. their plan was simply to replace BPA’s with other coatings. They noted that there was no reason to believe those coatings would be any safer and could be even more dangerous….Remember there are some 76,000 chemicals in use that have little or no testing. Then think of the interactions and long term effect of those chemicals in our environment and bodies. Mind-boggling.

