Gallup’s Guide to U.S. Public Opinion on Guns

Here’s a quick guide to Gallup’s key data on gun violence and gun policy.
- Americans support stricter gun laws in Gallup’s most recent updates on gun trends, but the majority don’t embrace bans on handguns and assault rifles. (emphasis added)
Six in 10 Favored Stricter Gun Laws in October 2018
U.S. Majority in 2018 Opposed Ban on Assault Rifles
- Gallup finds widespread support for background checks and other restrictions on gun purchases.
Americans Widely Support Tighter Regulations on Gun Sales
- The importance of gun control as a voting issue has increased in the past two decades.
One in Four Will Only Vote for Candidate Who Shares Their Views on Guns
- Americans supported six of seven ways to deter mass school shootings a month after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, with Republicans and Democrats agreeing on five.
Public Opinion on Solutions to School Shootings
- At the same time, Americans thought prevention efforts (mental health screenings, school security) would be more effective than stricter gun laws.
Two Broad Approaches to Preventing School Shootings
- After the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Gallup found nearly half of Americans blaming mass shootings on the mental health system for failing to