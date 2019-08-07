Gallup’s Guide to U.S. Public Opinion on Guns

Author:     LYDIA SAAD
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     AUGUST 5, 2019
 Link: https://news.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/262724/gallup-guide-public-opinion-guns.aspx?utm_source=alert&utm_medium=email&utm_content=morelink&utm_campaign=syndication"

America has a gun psychosis. Other countries have guns, other countries have mental illness, have racial problems, but other countries do not have 255 mass shootings in 216 days. And, oh by the way, multiple research studies have shown that video games do not produce violent behavior. Like everything Trump and the Republicans say, it is all lies.

But  the Republican nonsense put aside, the problem of guns and violence is our existential truth and it is literally tearing the guts out of our country. So let’s start with some facts. Like a physician’s blood lab order, it will tell us something about the true state of our health, which is not good. I find it hard to believe but facts are facts. The majority of Americans do not want a ban on assault rifles.

Here’s a quick guide to Gallup’s key data on gun violence and gun policy.

  1. Americans support stricter gun laws in Gallup’s most recent updates on gun trends, but the majority don’t embrace bans on handguns and assault rifles. (emphasis added)

Six in 10 Favored Stricter Gun Laws in October 2018

U.S. Majority in 2018 Opposed Ban on Assault Rifles

  1. Gallup finds widespread support for background checks and other restrictions on gun purchases.

Americans Widely Support Tighter Regulations on Gun Sales

  1. The importance of gun control as a voting issue has increased in the past two decades.

One in Four Will Only Vote for Candidate Who Shares Their Views on Guns

  1. Americans supported six of seven ways to deter mass school shootings a month after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, with Republicans and Democrats agreeing on five.

Public Opinion on Solutions to School Shootings

  1. At the same time, Americans thought prevention efforts (mental health screenings, school security) would be more effective than stricter gun laws.

Two Broad Approaches to Preventing School Shootings

  1. After the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Gallup found nearly half of Americans blaming mass shootings on the mental health system for failing to
No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Gallup’s Guide to U.S. Public Opinion on Guns

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com