Gaetz: Second Amendment about waging ‘armed rebellion’ if necessary

Author:     Samuel Chamberlain
Source:     New York Post
Publication Date:     May. 27, 2021 5:56AM ET
Link: https://nypost.com/2021/05/27/gaetz-second-amendment-about-waging-armed-rebellion-if-necessary/"

Article III, Section 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.” Millions of people have witnessed Matt Gaetz advocate what, it seems to me, is the very definition of treason. Why is this man getting away with this without consequence?

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz told an audience in Georgia on Thursday that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to “maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.”

“We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it,” Gaetz (R-Fla.) said at a rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in Dalton, located in Greene’s home district.

“The Second Amendment – this is a little history lesson for all the fake news media. The Second Amendment is not about, it’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports,” the 39-year-old went on. “The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary. I hope it never does, but it sure is important to recognize the founding principles of this nation, and to make sure that they are fully understood.”

Gaetz and Greene have been holding a series of rallies around the Sun Belt this spring in an effort to broaden their name recognition among former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The lawmakers have both come under fire in recent weeks, with …

Mary

So sad, as was the crowd’s reaction. Our enemies in the wider world must be thrilled to pieces. Still, we have free speech; this idiot is allowed to voice his opinion. I might write him a letter though voicing mine.

