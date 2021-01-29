Contribute to Support SR

G.M. Will Sell Only Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2035

Author:     Neal E. Boudette and Coral Davenport
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 28, 2021 Updated 5:21 p.m. ET
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/business/gm-zero-emission-vehicles.html"

Here is more excellent good news about the end of the carbon era. In spite of everything Trump and his orcs and their corporate masters tried to do, it is becoming very clear that carbon powered vehicles are doomed in the same way that sailing ships were doomed as steamships came online, and the carbon era began.

General Motors plans an electric Hummer pickup, with a high-end version due in showrooms this fall. Credit: General Motors Company/Associated Press

The days of the internal combustion engine are numbered.

General Motors said Thursday that it would phase out petroleum-powered cars and trucks and sell only vehicles that have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, a seismic shift by one of the world’s largest automakers that makes billions of dollars today from gas-guzzling pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.

The announcement is likely to put pressure on automakers around the world to make similar commitments. It could also embolden President Biden and other elected officials to push for even more aggressive policies to fight climate change. Leaders could point to G.M.’s decision as evidence that even big businesses have decided that it is time for the world to begin to transition away from fossil fuels that have powered the global economy for more than a century.

G.M.’s move is sure to roil the auto industry, which, between car and parts makers, employed about one million people in the United States in 2019, more than any other manufacturing sector by far. It will also have huge ramifications for the oil and gas …

Link to Full Article:  G.M. Will Sell Only Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2035
