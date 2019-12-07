Fungus provides powerful medicine in fighting honey bee viruses Mycelium extract reduces viruses in honey bees
A mushroom extract fed to honey bees greatly reduces virus levels, according to a new paper from Washington State University scientists, the USDA and colleagues at Fungi Perfecti, a business based in Olympia, Washington.
In field trials, colonies fed mycelium extract from amadou and reishi fungi showed a 79-fold reduction in deformed wing virus and a 45,000-fold reduction in Lake Sinai virus compared to control colonies.
Though it’s in the early stages of development, the researchers see great potential in this research.
“Our greatest hope is that these extracts have such an impact on viruses that they may help varroa mites become an annoyance for bees, rather than causing huge devastation,” said Steve Sheppard, a WSU entomology professor and one of the paper’s authors. “We’re excited to see where this research leads us. Time is running out for bee populations and the safety and security of the world’s food supply hinges on our ability to find means to improve pollinator health.”
The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
The hope is that the results of this research will help dwindling honey bee colonies fight viruses, that are known to play a role in colony collapse