Fungus provides powerful medicine in fighting honey bee viruses Mycelium extract reduces viruses in honey bees

Author:    
Source:     Science Daily/Washington State University
Publication Date:     October 4, 2018
 Link: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/10/181004100044.htm"

Here is what is beginning to look like wonderful good news about the bees. I find this research quite credible both for the lab that did this work and because I am acquainted with Paul Stamets. My wife and I grow his Shitaki mushrooms, which I use in cooking.

Credit: Shutterstock

A mushroom extract fed to honey bees greatly reduces virus levels, according to a new paper from Washington State University scientists, the USDA and colleagues at Fungi Perfecti, a business based in Olympia, Washington.

In field trials, colonies fed mycelium extract from amadou and reishi fungi showed a 79-fold reduction in deformed wing virus and a 45,000-fold reduction in Lake Sinai virus compared to control colonies.

Though it’s in the early stages of development, the researchers see great potential in this research.

“Our greatest hope is that these extracts have such an impact on viruses that they may help varroa mites become an annoyance for bees, rather than causing huge devastation,” said Steve Sheppard, a WSU entomology professor and one of the paper’s authors. “We’re excited to see where this research leads us. Time is running out for bee populations and the safety and security of the world’s food supply hinges on our ability to find means to improve pollinator health.”

The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The hope is that the results of this research will help dwindling honey bee colonies fight viruses, that are known to play a role in colony collapse

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Fungus provides powerful medicine in fighting honey bee viruses Mycelium extract reduces viruses in honey bees

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Tony Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Tony
Guest
Tony

Paul Staments is a top notch scientist. I don’t think anyone knows more about fungi than him. I am grateful for his work.

Reply
4 days ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com