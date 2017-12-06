This fundamentalist Christian group is being allowed into public schools to convert other people’s children

I don’t think most Blue state Americans realize just how active and committed the christofascist cult is to breech the wall between church and state and turn America into a christofascist culture. I consider this one of the most toxic trends in the country today, made all the more dangerous because it receives so little attention.

A group of fundamentalist Christians is being allowed into high schools to conduct assemblies whose explicit goal is the proselytizing of their interpretation of Christianity, warns the secular advocacy group Freedom From Religion Foundation.

 The FFRF this week announced that it had sent out letters to 350 different school districts warning it about letting the Todd Becker Foundation organize student assemblies on their campuses.“The Todd Becker Foundation targets high school students, seeking to convert them into fundamentalist Christianity,” FFRF writes. “The foundation is a Christian ministry that travels throughout the Midwest putting on assemblies in public schools.”

The Todd Becker Foundation’s website says that its assemblies are “based off the scripture Matthew 7:13,” which states that “the highway to destruction is wide and the road that leads to it is easy for the many who choose this way… the gateway to life is small and the narrow road that leads to it is hard, but only a few ever choose this way.”

The foundation is named after a teenage boy named Todd Becker, whose “potential and future were cut short when he was killed in an alcohol-related car accident as just a Senior in high school,” the

