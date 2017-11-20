Frustrated foreign leaders bypass Washington in search of blue-state allies

The leaders of other nations have also noticed the difference between Blue and Red value states and are acting on their preferences. I see all of this as part of the Great Schism Trend, and think the kind of coverage this story gives to this process is going to have a significant effect in the future.  Republicanism is a dysfunctional governance philosophy because it is not based on fostering wellbeing but, instead, on some combination of short-term greed about profit, and stacking the system to bias it to the benefit of special interests.

California Democrat and Governor Jerry Brown

BRUSSELS — California Gov. Jerry Brown’s recent trip to the capital of the European Union had all the trappings of a visit by a head of state — he even got an upgraded title.

“Mr. President, welcome in Brussels,” Brown (D) was told this month as he exited his Mercedes van in front of the European Parliament in the spot usually reserved for national leaders. Then he was whisked off to a day of hearings, testimony and high-level meetings in the heart of European power.

Nearly a year into the Trump presidency, countries around the world are scrambling to adapt as the White House has struggled to fill key government positions, scaled back the State Department and upended old alliances. Now some nations are finding that even if they are frustrated by President Trump’s Washington, they can still prosper from robust relations with the California Republic and a constellation of like-minded U.S. cities, some of which are bigger than European countries.

Brown’s 10-day trip to Europe, which ended Tuesday, was just the latest in a growing transatlantic back-and-forth that bypasses the Trump-era White House. In July, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio headlined a …

Link to Full Article:  Frustrated foreign leaders bypass Washington in search of blue-state allies

