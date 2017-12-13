France wants America’s best climate scientists because our government won’t want them

Author:     MATTHEW ROZSA
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     12.12.2017•9:31 AM
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2017/12/12/france-wants-americas-best-climate-scientists-because-our-government-wont-want-them/"

A good friend asked me today whether I was ever depressed by doing SR; I told her, yes. I find it existentially difficult to watch my country be diminished almost hour by hour by a political religious cult of greed and willful ignorance. I find this story, as with the previous one, a mix of good news for the earth and humanity, and bad news for America. And I think we are seeing an emerging trend, one built on a brain drain. It started with STEM cell research, then moved to alternative non-carbon energy, and now it is showing up in climate change remediation. The world is moving forward, and in America we are standing still or, worse, going backwards.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is giving millions of euros in grant money to 13 American climate scientists so that they can do their work in his country for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term.

Dubbed the “Make Our Planet Great Again” grants, they were announced by Macron in June, shortly after Trump made it clear that America would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to The Guardian. Although more than 5,000 scientists from more than 100 countries applied for the grants, they were ultimately given to just 18 scientists — 13 of whom hailed from the United States.

As Macron told the winners in Paris on Monday, he views it as his government’s role to “be there to replace” the American funding for climate change research that has been lost as a result of Trump’s anti-environmentalist policies. He added, “If we want to prepare for the changes of tomorrow, we need science.”

The candidates who were chosen needed to meet a number of requirements: They had to be known for their research on climate change issues, have completed a thesis and offer a project proposal that would take between three years and five

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  France wants America’s best climate scientists because our government won’t want them

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com