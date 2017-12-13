France wants America’s best climate scientists because our government won’t want them

French President Emmanuel Macron is giving millions of euros in grant money to 13 American climate scientists so that they can do their work in his country for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term.
Dubbed the “Make Our Planet Great Again” grants, they were announced by Macron in June, shortly after Trump made it clear that America would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to The Guardian. Although more than 5,000 scientists from more than 100 countries applied for the grants, they were ultimately given to just 18 scientists — 13 of whom hailed from the United States.
As Macron told the winners in Paris on Monday, he views it as his government’s role to “be there to replace” the American funding for climate change research that has been lost as a result of Trump’s anti-environmentalist policies. He added, “If we want to prepare for the changes of tomorrow, we need science.”
The candidates who were chosen needed to meet a number of requirements: They had to be known for their research on climate change issues, have completed a thesis and offer a project proposal that would take between three years and five…