France Just Passed a Ban on Fracking and Oil Extraction

Author:     Christopher Ready
Source:     futurism
Publication Date:     December 21, 2017
 Link: https://futurism.com/france-ban-oil-extraction-fracking/"

Here is some good news from France. In truth it is a largely symbolic move, but symbolism can be very powerful, as history has taught us.

The United States in contrast is headed in a very different direction, and that has its own symbolic power. The result so far is that America is being diminished in the eyes of the world day-by-day and, I think, this is the most important geopolitical development since the end of the Soviet Union.

In a bid to establish itself as the new leader in protecting the environment after the U.S. reneged on the Paris Climate Agreement, France has just passed a new blanket ban on fracking and oil extraction that will enter into force in 2040.

The proposal, drafted last September, was approved in Parliament by a show of hands on Dec. 19. After 2040, no new drilling permits will be issued and licenses will not be renewed, putting an end to the fossil fuels’ production in France and its overseas territories.

Emmanuel Macron

 Some observers called the move “hypocritical”, comparing it to Vermont’s ban on fracking that was introduced in 2012. Although at the time the policy incensed industry leaders, in practice the state’s shale resources are limited.

Halting France’s domestic production is unlikely to have a big impact on the environment because the vast majority of the country’s fossil fuel consumption is imported. In fact, France’s entire production of …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  France Just Passed a Ban on Fracking and Oil Extraction

Comments

  1. Rev. Dean
    Monday, December 25, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Although I think this is a great move, I feel that it would not have the same effect in the U.S. and would put poor people at a disadvantage simply because those of us who have limited resources are stuck with the old gas burning cars because we cannot buy new electric cars, and we would need to also convert to solar and wind and other natural sources of power before we go fully electric. I know I would have to get a new electric system installed on my house if I was to add another watt to our already overloaded circuits. We must do this transition slowly and carefully so as not to put too much of a burden on people with limited resources like us older folks who cannot afford a quick change which would burden us more than we already are by the Trump “inequality society” which he and his cohorts are creating. We should be heading in that direction, I agree, but with caution.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com