Fracking linked to low-weight babies

Fracking has been a bad idea from the get go. Anybody not made stupid by greed could figure that out. We know about the earthquakes and the pollution of underground aquifers but, it turns out, that’s just the beginning. Here’s the latest.

If you live in a state where fracking is permitted you should be very clear that your health and wellbeing are entirely secondary to carbon industry corporate profits, and that the people of your state voted for the contempt in which they are held.

Pollution from fracking in Pennsylvania may harm the health of developing babies who live nearby.
The extraordinary growth in fracking—the hydraulic fracturing of deeply buried shale rock to extract natural gas—has transformed the United States over the past 15 years, boosting energy stocks, cutting pollution from conventional coal-power plants, and creating new jobs. But this boom may have come at a cost. According to the first large-scale study of babies born before and after natural gas extraction began in Pennsylvania, those living near fracking sites had significantly lower birth weights—and worse health—than other babies.

Concerns about the health effects of fracking aren’t new. Absent solid evidence, some states, including Maryland and New York, have even banned the practice altogether. Now, a growing number of studies suggests that living near oil and gas developments is associated with a wide range of negative outcomes, from higher rates of asthma and migraines to more hospitalizations for cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and cancer. Earlier studies have also found associations with low–birth weight babies, but those were plagued by low sample sizes or a failure to show that health effects got worse closer to drilling sites, as expected if fracking were …

