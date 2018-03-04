Fox News’ Tucker Carlson warns liberals want to sexually assault people if they don’t turn over their guns
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday night drew connections between Democratic calls for Australian-style gun reform and prison rape.
“When is the last time you heard a Democratic politician praise the Australian solution to gun violence? A lot — if you’re watching CNN, you probably heard it today,” Carlson said while discussing the resurgent cries for gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting on Valentine’s Day. “They say it all the time. The question is” do you know anything about how Australia implemented gun control?”
“They took the guns away from the population by force, and not just from criminals and people convicted of wrongdoing,” he continued. “The government of Australia took guns from law abiding people who had done nothing wrong. They punished the innocent!”
He then showed a public service announcement from Australia’s government-run three-month gun amnesty program, which featured a photograph of naked men showering that alluded to jail time for those who did not turn their guns in to the government.
“Effectively, the government threatened law abiding citizens with prison rape if they didn’t surrender their guns,” Carlson said, appearing …