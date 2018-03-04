Fox News’ Tucker Carlson warns liberals want to sexually assault people if they don’t turn over their guns

Author:     Noor Al-Sibai
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     02 MAR 2018 AT 20:46 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/03/fox-news-tucker-carlson-warns-liberals-want-sexually-assault-people-dont-turn-guns/"

Once again I feel I have to post something coming from the christofascist wing of the American population. This is what they see and listen to on FOX, and this disinformation and propaganda gets higher ratings than actual news. Trump is the carbuncle, not the disease, and the disease is massive racist fear.

Just to be clear should any FOX watchers read this. Not a word Carlson said is true.

Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday night drew connections between Democratic calls for Australian-style gun reform and prison rape.

“When is the last time you heard a Democratic politician praise the Australian solution to gun violence? A lot — if you’re watching CNN, you probably heard it today,” Carlson said while discussing the resurgent cries for gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting on Valentine’s Day. “They say it all the time. The question is” do you know anything about how Australia implemented gun control?”

“They took the guns away from the population by force, and not just from criminals and people convicted of wrongdoing,” he continued. “The government of Australia took guns from law abiding people who had done nothing wrong. They punished the innocent!”

He then showed a public service announcement from Australia’s government-run three-month gun amnesty program, which featured a photograph of naked men showering that alluded to jail time for those who did not turn their guns in to the government.

“Effectively, the government threatened law abiding citizens with prison rape if they didn’t surrender their guns,” Carlson said, appearing

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Fox News’ Tucker Carlson warns liberals want to sexually assault people if they don’t turn over their guns

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com