Four Die-Hard Loyalists Are Enabling Trump’s Apocalyptic Coronavirus Response

Author:     James Risen
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     May 8 2020, 7:30 a.m.
Read, and weep for your country.

Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Mike Pompeo, and William Barr from left to right.
Credit: Soohee Cho/The Intercept/Getty

The Four Horsemen of the pandemic are rampaging through Washington. Their names are Kushner, Miller, Pompeo, and Barr.

They are fulfilling Donald Trump’s darkest desires to twist the Covid-19 pandemic into a culture war, while also looking for ways to exploit the nation’s greatest public health crisis in a century to foment hoaxes and conspiracy theories and punish Trump’s enemies.

Meanwhile, they are ignoring the actual pandemic. Trump and his lackeys have decided to let America burn.

They have wasted the time the American people gave them to come to grips with Covid-19. It was precious time granted by people who, in overwhelming numbers, complied with state-level stay-at-home orders for two months so the government could come up with a serious national strategy to address the health crisis and its economic fallout.

But Trump has betrayed that sacrifice by failing to develop any coherent plan at all. He has surrendered to the virus, even as the American death toll heads rapidly toward 100,000.

He has instead spent his time sitting in the White House watching cable news, braying at his critics on Twitter, …

Link to Full Article:  Four Die-Hard Loyalists Are Enabling Trump’s Apocalyptic Coronavirus Response

