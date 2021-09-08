‘Four-Alarm Fire’ for Democracy as Texas Voter Suppression Bill Becomes Law

I am beginning to see Texas as South Africa when it was an apartheid state. But I don’t see the corrupt Republican cretins who run the state as the primary problem. They are in office because the people of Texas placed them there with their votes. Why are Americans doing this? I think that is the question we ought to be talking about. Why do people vote against their own wellbeing and self-interest?

Voters wait in line at a polling location on October 13, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty

The voter suppression law signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday already faces legal challenges that were promptly filed by a number of civil rights groups, which argue the restrictive measure is transparently aimed at keeping people of color from casting ballots and violates federal law.

Representing plaintiffs including the Texas State Conference of the NAACP, Common Cause Texas, and three election judges in Harris County, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a legal challenge (pdf) accusing the GOP governor of violating the Texas Constitution. 

“The scourge of state-sanctioned voter suppression is alive and well, and Texas just became the most recent state to prove it,” said Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee, in a statement. “With the passage of this bill, Texas legislators know exactly what they are trying to do—use brazen tactics to disenfranchise Black voters, Latinx voters, and other voters of color who are a growing part of the electorate and who turned out and made their voices heard in 2020. This bill violates Texas’ own state constitution and does not advance …

