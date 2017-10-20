Four in 10 Americans Fear Being a Victim of a Mass Shooting

Author:     Frank Newport
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     OCTOBER 18, 2017
 Link: http://news.gallup.com/poll/220634/four-americans-fear-victim-mass-shooting.aspx"

Forty percent of Americans fear being a victim of a mass shooting the headline of this Gallup report reads, little changed from a similar survey in December 2015. Think about that for a minute. What is the psychological effect on a country when nearly half the citizens think about being killed in a mass shooting event? What does that do to a nation’s psyché do you think? It certainly can’t be good.

 

Worry About Mass Shootings Little Changed From December 2015
How worried are you that you or someone in your family will become a victim of a mass shooting?

 

Very worried Somewhat worried Not too worried Not worried at all
% % % %
Oct. 5-11, 2017 10 29 34 26
Dec. 11-12, 2015 11 27 35 27
GALLUP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — About four in 10 Americans are “very” or “somewhat” worried that they or someone in their family will become a victim of a mass shooting. These data are from a Gallup poll taken Oct. 5-11, after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 left 58 dead. Americans’ anxiety is similar to the level found after the San Bernardino shooting in December 2015 that left 14 dead.

Overall, 10% of Americans are very worried, 29% are somewhat worried and a total of 60% report being “not …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Four in 10 Americans Fear Being a Victim of a Mass Shooting

Comments

  1. Steve Hovland
    Friday, October 20, 2017 at 6:06 am

    They buy more guns.

    Reply
  2. Mark R
    Friday, October 20, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    The powers that should not be want you to live in fear. Don’t believe the hype.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com