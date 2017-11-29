Former Trump adviser: Women’s reproductive rights are worse than child molestation

Increasingly I am beginning to think of Republicanism as a form of mental illness. I see it as a fear fugue response to the progressive changes taking place in American society, particularly gender equality, racial equality, the acceptance that women have the right to control their own bodies, individuals have the right to define their gender, and the right to marry whom they please. All of this threatens and frightens about a third of the country, the Republicans.  It is a trend that holds the potential for massive civil violence.

Stephen Moore

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore thinks supporting a woman’s right to choose when to have children is the moral equivalent of supporting the sexual exploitation of children.

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore said on Monday that “there’s no moral high ground” in the Alabama Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and his Democratic opponent Doug Jones, despite the fact that Moore is an alleged child molester and Jones is … not.

Moore’s comments came Monday night during a panel discussion on CNN, when he made a jaw-dropping moral equivalency between child sexual abuse and a woman’s right to choose.

“By the way, the Democrat is no saint, either,” he continued. “The Democratic candidate is for partial birth abortion in a state that’s highly Christian and Catholic. So there’s no moral high ground here.”

“Except one is an alleged child molester,” guest host John Berman shot back.

