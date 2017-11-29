Former Trump adviser: Women’s reproductive rights are worse than child molestation

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore thinks supporting a woman’s right to choose when to have children is the moral equivalent of supporting the sexual exploitation of children.
Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore said on Monday that “there’s no moral high ground” in the Alabama Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and his Democratic opponent Doug Jones, despite the fact that Moore is an alleged child molester and Jones is … not.
Moore’s comments came Monday night during a panel discussion on CNN, when he made a jaw-dropping moral equivalency between child sexual abuse and a woman’s right to choose.
“By the way, the Democrat is no saint, either,” he continued. “The Democratic candidate is for partial birth abortion in a state that’s highly Christian and Catholic. So there’s no moral high ground here.”
“Except one is an alleged child molester,” guest host John Berman shot back.