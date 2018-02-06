Former national monuments shrunk by Trump to be opened for mining claims

The legacy that each generation of Americans bequeaths to the generation that comes after them, the national parks, forests, and monuments, with Trump’s administration have been shrunk and now subject to exploitation by a few wealthy Republican supporters. It is such a tragedy.

Donald Trump downsized Bears Ears national monument with a December order.
Credit: Andrew Cullen/Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of acres of land that were part of two US national monuments shrunk by Donald Trump are being opened on Friday to mining claims for uranium and other minerals.

It is a symbolic step in a broader conflict over the fate of America’s public lands, on which Trump hopes to encourage greater access for extractive industries.

In December, Trump ordered that Bears Ears national monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument, both in southern Utah and home to ancient Native American sites, spectacular landscapes and rare flora and fauna, be downsized by a total of 2m acres.

His proclamation judged that large portions of the monuments were not unique or of particular scientific or historic interest, a point fiercely contested by environmentalists, Native American groups and scientists, who have brought five lawsuits.

Today is when “the Trump administration is no longer stopping itself from opening up those lands to development”, said Dan Hartinger, national monuments campaign director at the Wilderness Society.

A prospector for uranium, gold or other minerals would merely have to …

