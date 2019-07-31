Former lawmakers using ‘slush funds’ to lobby members of Congress for foreign nations

Author:     Igor Derysh
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 29, 2019
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/07/former-lawmakers-using-slush-funds-to-lobby-members-of-congress-for-foreign-nations/"

The corruption in Washington has become so surreal it would be embarrassing in a novel. Both parties are in this game, as this story about Jim Moran, a Democratic former  representative from Virginia, makes clear.

When I was a young man I read 18th century historian Edward Gibbon’s three volume, Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, and I am glad I did so.  One of the things that stood out for me was the role of corruption.

Jim Moran, former Democratic representative from Virginia.

Former members of Congress are using the leftover money in their old campaign committees to funnel campaign donations to lawmakers they lobby on behalf of foreign clients.

At least 17 former members of Congress who are registered as agents of foreign governments have kept their campaign committees active since leaving Capitol Hill. At least nine of them have used those committees to funnel their supporters’ contributions to lawmakers whom they have lobbied on behalf of foreign governments, according to an investigation by the Campaign Legal Center, the Center for Responsive Politics and The Daily Beast.

Jim Moran, a Virginia Democrat who served 12 terms in the House and is now a lobbyist on behalf the government of Qatar (along with other clients), spent much of last summer lobbying members of Congress to pressure Saudi Arabia to ease travel restrictions between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Moran convinced Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., to send a letter to the Saudi ambassador about the issue. Crist obliged, including portions of Moran’s suggested text verbatim, and Moran then used his still-active campaign committee to donate $1,000 to Crist’s campaign.

Moran similarly donated $500 from his campaign committee to …

