Forget religion — voucher schools are teaching kids what can only be described as right-wing propaganda

Christofascism is couched in religious language but, as the Evangelical demographic’s response, or lack thereof, to Trump’s multiple adulteries makes clear, their real interest is political power. In my view it all ultimately gets down to White Supremacy and the fear and anger this group has that they are a withering minority, whose status and power is dissipating.

Part of what they are doing to recruit believers to their cause is to use tax payer money to pay for charter schools that indoctrinate children to their worldview. That’s what Betsy DeVos is really about. Here’s the story.

Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education Credit: Gage/Skidmore Wikipedia

The number of private schools that get taxpayer funds via school vouchers or tax credit scholarships is rising rapidly, but few states keep tabs on what these schools are actually teaching. In a recent investigation for Huffington Post, education reporter Rebecca Klein shone a light on three popular textbooks used by private religious schools. While she found materials touting creationism over evolution, or teaching that homosexuality is a sin, Klein also encountered right-wing propaganda embedded throughout these K-12 curricula.

In the latest episode of the Have You Heard podcast, AlterNet education contributor Jennifer Berkshire and co-host Jack Schneider talk to Klein about the extreme ideological teachings on offer at private religious schools, now being funded by public tax money.

The following is an edited transcript. Listen to the entire interview.

Have You Heard: You set out to try to figure out how many kids are now attending ‘voucher schools’—private religious schools paid for with public funds—and what those kids are being taught. What did you find out?

Rebecca Klein: I found that just over 7,000 schools around the country participated in a voucher or a tax credit program, that three quarters …

