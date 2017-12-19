Some forests aren’t growing back after wildfires, research finds

Author:     Emily Chung
Source:     CBC News (Canada)
Publication Date:     Dec 12, 2017 8:25 PM ET
 Link: http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/forests-wildfires-1.4444998"

No one but Trumpers deny that the recent California fires are in part the result of climate change. But what happens after the fires? What will happen to the forests of America and Canada? It is not good news. Here are some facts.

The Reynolds Creek Wildland Fire burns in Glacier National Park, Montana in this photo.
Credit: Erin Conwell/Reuters

Bigger, hotter wildfires are ravaging forests and burning them to the ground more frequently as the climate gets hotter and drier. Now a new study shows that in some places in the U.S., those forests may never grow back. (emphasis added)

That adds to evidence that amid climate change, some forest landscapes — including those in Canada — can change dramatically after being burned.

The new U.S. study looked at 1,500 forest sites affected by 52 wildfires in five states in the U.S. Rockies between 1985 and 2015. It found overall decreases in the amount of tree regrowth since 2000 compared to before 2000 due to warmer, drier conditions.

After 2000, no seedlings were growing back at about one third of sites, compared to 15 per cent of sites that burned before 2000, said Camille Stevens-Rumann, lead author of the study published today in the journal Ecology Letters.

That complete lack of regrowth happened most frequently at lower-elevation sites that have become measurably warmer and drier in the past 30 years, said Stevens-Rumann, an assistant professor in the Department of Forest and …

