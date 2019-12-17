Forest Service Moves To Open ‘America’s Amazon’ To Loggers

Trump’s National Forest Service is using a refuted scientific theory to justify building roads in our country’s largest national forest, what some call “America’s Amazon.”
Loggers want to raze trees more than 1,000 years old.
The discredited study says the environmental impact of more logging in the Tongass National Forest in southeast Alaska would be temporary and “may be completely reversed with time.” Trees hold carbon; cutting them down would release the carbon to the atmosphere.
The Forest Service says guidelines from the United Nations’ climate authority would be followed. Two scientists whose research was cited in the U.N. study says the Forest Service is espousing junk science.
“Nothing in that report supports what they’re claiming,” says Dominick DellaSala, a former president of the Society for Conservation Biology.
Beverly Law, an Oregon State University professor, says the Trump administration’s argument is “misinformation.”
ACTION BOX/What You Can Do About It
Comment online by Dec. 17 about plans for roads in the Tongass National Forest or let Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue know your thoughts by calling him at 202-720-2791 or writing him at U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250.