Forest Service Moves To Open ‘America’s Amazon’ To Loggers

Author:     Sarah Okeson
Source:     DC Report
Publication Date:     Monday December 16th 2019
 Link: https://www.dcreport.org/2019/12/12/national-forest-service-moves-to-open-americas-amazon-to-loggers/"

Science tells us trees are essential to keep the climate in balance. So what is the Trump administration doing? Read this. Yet Trump’s approval rating has gone up. Today it is 43.2%. The truth is we may not deserve to survive. You just can’t fix stupid.

Tongass National Forest
Credit: NFS map

Trump’s National Forest Service is using a refuted scientific theory to justify building roads in our country’s largest national forest, what some call “America’s Amazon.”

Loggers want to raze trees more than 1,000 years old.

The discredited study says the environmental impact of more logging in the Tongass National Forest in southeast Alaska would be temporary and “may be completely reversed with time.” Trees hold carbon; cutting them down would release the carbon to the atmosphere.

The Forest Service says guidelines from the United Nations’ climate authority would be followed. Two scientists whose research was cited in the U.N. study says the Forest Service is espousing junk science.

“Nothing in that report supports what they’re claiming,” says Dominick DellaSala, a former president of the Society for Conservation Biology.

Beverly Law, an Oregon State University professor, says the Trump administration’s argument is “misinformation.”

ACTION BOX/What You Can Do About It

Comment online by Dec. 17 about plans for roads in the Tongass National Forest or let Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue know your thoughts by calling him at 202-720-2791 or writing him at U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250.

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Forest Service Moves To Open ‘America’s Amazon’ To Loggers

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Paul Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Paul
Guest
Paul

A large portion of lumber harvested in the US is exported overseas. I’m sure that’s where most of these trees would be going. Even though it’s true that trade involves using our resources to create products to exchange with people who don’t live here, there has always seemed to be something wrong with cutting down so many of our trees to satisfy the needs or wants of countries on the other side of the world. But then, there was (and still may be) that case where we sent sand to Saudi Arabia…

Reply
3 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com