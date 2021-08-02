For First Time on Record, US Renewables Generated More Electricity Than Either Coal or Nuclear in 2020
The Energy Information Administration, the primary authority in the federal government on energy numbers, concludes that renewables, primarily hydro, wind and solar, rose to become 21% of electricity generation in the U.S. in 2020.
This is the first time on record that renewables were the second-largest generator of electricity in the U.S.
Renewables overall increased 9% between 2019 and 2020. About half of U.S. clean energy now comes from solar and wind, and the other half from hydroelectric power.
Wind generation increased by 14%.
Solar rocketed up even more, with utility-scale solar projects of 1 megawatt or more growing by 26%.
Small-scale solar such as rooftop installations like the one we have increased by 19%.
The Clean Power Association says that America put in 26 gigawatts of renewables electricity plants in 2020 — 80% more than in 2019 — bringing total US renewables capacity to 170 gigawatts.
In the US, some 78% of all new electricity generation was from wind and solar, which are clearly the future of the American grid.
American renewables beat out coal, now only 19%, and nuclear, at 20%. Coal is dirty and expensive, and coal power plants have been replaced in droves by wind farms …