For cops who kill, special Supreme Court protection

Author:     ANDREW CHUNG, LAWRENCE HURLEY, JACKIE BOTTS, ANDREA JANUTA and GUILLERMO GOMEZ
Source:     Reuters Investigates
Publication Date:     May 8, 2020, noon GMT
 Link: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-police-immunity-scotus/"

As you watch the stories of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder by two White male morons, driving a pick-up truck, armed with a shotgun, read this and realize why Trump, Mitch McConnell, the other Republican senators are so committed to restructuring the American judiciary.  They are pursuing a program to institutionalize an authoritarian police force, which is being legally justified by a Republican Supreme Court.

Your country is vanishing in front of your eyes people. And please pray for Ruth Bader Ginsburg; she is single-handedly holding the monsters at bay. I believe history will record her as one of the great heroes in American history.

 Khari Illidge died after police hogtied him and a 385-pound officer kneeled on his back, but the court hearing Illidge’s mother’s  lawsuit determined there was no precedent establishing the cops’ behavior as unlawful.
Credit: Gladis Callwood/Reuters

Staff at the local hospital in tiny Madill, Oklahoma, called the police in the early evening of March 24, 2011, for help giving Johnny Leija an injection to calm him. Security cameras captured much of the ensuing encounter.

The officers, after shooting Leija with a stun gun, follow him down a corridor, shock him again, and wrestle him to the floor. One officer then straddles Leija’s back, trying to handcuff him as the others struggle to pull back his arms. They get one handcuff on. Leija goes limp. The officers step back. Hospital staff drop to Leija’s side and begin a futile effort to resuscitate him.

The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Leija, his lungs already compromised by pneumonia, was starved for oxygen in his struggle with the police and died from “respiratory insufficiency.”

The county sheriff and the Madill police chief defended the officers’ actions as appropriate to the situation. The cops were not charged with any wrongdoing.

Erma Aldaba, however, blamed the …

Link to Full Article:  For cops who kill, special Supreme Court protection

