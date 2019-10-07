For a Lot of American Teens, Religion Is a Regular Part of the Public School Day

Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     OCTOBER 3, 2019
If you read the Federalist Papers, or contemporaneous accounts of the Constitutional Convention it is immediately obvious that the Founders were not anti-religion, but they did want a firewall between church and state. That has now been breached by the christofascists aided and abetted by public officials. Here is a detailed paper on where things stand today.

Religion in public schools has long been a controversial issue. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1962 that teachers and administrators cannot lead prayers in public schools, and a decision in 2000 barred school districts from sponsoring student-led prayers at football games. At the same time, the court has held that students retain a First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion and may voluntarily pray before, during and after school. Where exactly to draw the line between constitutionally protected religious activity and impermissible state-sponsored religious indoctrination remains under dispute. This year, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving a high school coach who was fired for leading prayer after games, just one of several recent controversies in this area of law.

While periodic battles continue in the courts, what is the day-to-day experience of students in public schools across the country? A new Pew Research Center survey asked a nationally representative sample of more than 1,800 teenagers (ages 13 to 17) about the kinds of religious activity they engage in – or see other students …

Archives

