Follow The Money: Drug Industry Campaign Contributions

In this report you can see clearly the corruption wrought by Citizens United. Five conservative justices sold the United States to corporate interests. From that decision flows our deliberately lousy public education system, the American gulag, and the illness profit system. This is why your drugs cost two, three, one hundred times what they cost in other countries. The differential is astonishing.

But this Citizens United fueled system is making a small group of people very very rich. This is a subtrend of the Neo-feudalism Trend. From that perspective the peasants, the serfs, that is to say most of us, are essentially milkable cows.

In 2016 pharmaceutical and health product companies gave $62.7 million to congressional candidates – both Democrats and Republicans.

The pharmaceutical industry has reinforced its clout on Capitol Hill with campaign contributions that heavily support incumbents in both parties. That figure came to a total of $62.7 million during the 2016 election cycle, according to the Open Secrets database.

The largest drug companies lean, in particular, toward the members of Congress with the most power: Party leaders and committee chairmen in both the Senate and House. With Republicans controlling both houses after the 2016 elections, their candidates received slightly higher contributions overall.

For example, the campaign and leadership political action committees of Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) received$271,150 in the 2016 election cycle, according to the Open Secrets database operated by the Center for Responsive Politics. Walden is now the chairman of the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee that has broad jurisdiction over healthcare issues.

On the other side of the Capitol building, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, received$673,422 from pharmaceutical and health products industries between 2011 and 2016. The ranking Democrat on the HELP committee, Patty Murray (D-Wash.) received …

