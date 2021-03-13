Florida Republican begs red state governors to ‘reject and return’ COVID relief funds

Following the passage of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, one Republican congressman finds himself with little recourse but to impotently beg his fellow Republicans to return billions in relief aid to the federal government.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is set to meet with Donald Trump this week at Mar-a-Lago, is beseeching states and cities across America to refuse federal aid and put politics over policy. In a missive sent to governors and mayors just after the bill was approved on Wednesday, Scott tarred the piece of legislation as “massive, wasteful and non-targeted.” He encouraged state and local leaders, by way of sending back the aid, to demand that Congress “quit recklessly spending other people’s money.”
“By rejecting and returning any unneeded funds, as well as funds unrelated to COVID-19,” his letter read, “you would be taking responsible action to avoid wasting scarce tax dollars. After all, every dollar in this package is borrowed.”
Scott wrote that refusing the money is “simple and common sense,” given that “10% of this monstrosity” (i.e. the relief bill) is “wholly unrelated to responding to the pandemic.” American taxpayers, he said, “should not be …