Florida Republican begs red state governors to ‘reject and return’ COVID relief funds

When I read this I thought it had to be satire, but no it is genuine. Not only did every Republican in the Congress vote against you and your family getting help in this pandemic crisis, but Republican Senator Rick Scott, former and notably incompetent governor of Florida, is now begging Republican governors and mayors to return the money allotted to their states and cities. Yes, he is really doing that. Here’s the story.

Two Republican grifters, Rick Scott and Donald Trump

Following the passage of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, one Republican congressman finds himself with little recourse but to impotently beg his fellow Republicans to return billions in relief aid to the federal government.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is set to meet with Donald Trump this week at Mar-a-Lago, is beseeching states and cities across America to refuse federal aid and put politics over policy. In a missive sent to governors and mayors just after the bill was approved on Wednesday, Scott tarred the piece of legislation as “massive, wasteful and non-targeted.” He encouraged state and local leaders, by way of sending back the aid, to demand that Congress “quit recklessly spending other people’s money.”

“By rejecting and returning any unneeded funds, as well as funds unrelated to COVID-19,” his letter read, “you would be taking responsible action to avoid wasting scarce tax dollars. After all, every dollar in this package is borrowed.”

Scott wrote that refusing the money is “simple and common sense,” given that “10% of this monstrosity” (i.e. the relief bill) is “wholly unrelated to responding to the pandemic.” American taxpayers, he said, “should not be …

Rev. Dean

These damned Republicans not only want to give money to the rich, now they also do not want to help the poor and disadvantaged. What a horrible group of fascists, and thieves. I do not like to use the word hate but I do HATE REPUBLICANS.

Charles

Didn’t Trump and Republicans give Americans more than what the Dems gave us in this new bill? Didn’t the Dems reject an even bigger relief package back when Trump was president, and didn’t Pelosi admit to rejecting the bill because she thought it would give Trump a lead in polls? Seems like some gas lighting here folks. Trumps out of office now, we can stop pretending that either side of the isle has our best interest in mind.

Stephan Schwartz

No, Charles. The Republicans gave the rich a tax break roughly equivalent to the Biden stimulus package. And every Republican voted against that.

