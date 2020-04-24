Five threats to US food supply chains

The coronavirus pandemic has upended food supply chains, led to closures of meat producing plants and left Americans with the unsettling experience of seeing empty shelves at supermarkets.
Coupled with the run on toilet paper that led to severe shortages, recent events are leading Americans to wonder if the nation’s food supply is secure.
Experts say that by and large, Americans don’t need to worry about food running out, but that does not mean all food will be readily available.
“I think we have a strong food supply system, and it’s diversified enough to provide the products to consumers,” said Olga Isengildina Massa, an associate professor of agriculture and applied economics at Virginia Tech.
“Obviously it has a lot of hiccups right now, but we’re working through the system,” she added.
Here are five of the major challenges facing food supply chains.
Virus outbreaks at food plants
One vulnerable spot in the nation’s foods supply chains is processing plants, where workers often stand in close quarters as they prepare food to be delivered to grocery stores and wholesale customers.
The close proximity has increased the risk of outbreaks in the plants.
Last week, …