Five Native American tribes to sue Trump over Utah monuments

Five Native American tribes — Hopi, Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni and Ute Indian — say they’re suing President Trump over his decision to shrink two Utah national monuments by about 2 million acres, per the Salt Lake Tribune. The move opens up large swaths of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante for potential mining and drilling.
Flashback: This is Trump’s second move in recent days that resulted in backlash from tribal leaders. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said Trump calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” at a White House event honoring the Navajo Code Talkers, who served in World War II, was “culturally insensitive” and “smack[ed] of racism.”…